Umesh Katti

Belagavi

02 September 2021 00:21 IST

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi is not BJP’s agent. It is completely wrong to make such statements, Food Minister and BJP leader Umesh Katti said in Hukkeri on Wednesday.

“The BJP is the agent of the people. It is the agent for development. We are not worried about other parties,’’ he said.

Mr. Katti reacted angrily to questions about allegations that Mr. Owaisi was only helping the BJP by cutting into the secular vote and by marginalising the Muslims further.

“What other parties do is not our concern. Our concern is that the Muslims in Karnataka should vote for the BJP. They should realise that they have no real option as the Congress will be completely destroyed in 20 years,’’ he said.

“The Muslims of Karnataka have not come from Pakistan. They are born here in India, like the rest of us,’’ he said.

To a query, he said that he would appeal to the Muslims of Belagavi to vote for the BJP to keep away parochial parties such as Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

He dismissed allegations that the BJP will form a post-poll alliance with the MES.

“It is the Congress that has been playing adjustment politics with the MES. We are not like that. The people of Belagavi should teach a lesson to both the Congress and the MES,’’ he said.

He said that the BJP government had released ₹1,000 crore to the development of Belagavi under the Smart City project. “The scheme has already brought in visible changes in Belagavi city,’’ he said.

The BJP will stay in power at the Centre and Karnataka for the next 20 years.

“I am sure it will stay in power in Belagavi City Corporation for 20 years from now,” he said. “We are sure to win 35 of the 58 seats in the corporation,” he said.