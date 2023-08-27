ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is suffering from internal clashes, says H.K. Patil

August 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“The fact that some BJP leaders are approaching the Congress leaders wanting to join the Congress shows that there are serious problems inside the State BJP,” H.K. Patil, senior Congress leader and Law and Tourism Minister said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“BJP seems to be suffering internal clashes after the recent Assembly elections. Many BJP leaders like S.T. Somashekhar, MP Renukacharya and others are approaching Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders. It shows that internal clashes are damaging the BJP, leading many of them to join Congress well in time for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He said the State government was serious about inquiring into the allegations of corruption during COVID-19 times. “It had to be done, as BJP rulers were involved in serious corruption when people were dying on roads,” Mr. Patil said.

He said the State government would come up with a tourism policy by next month.

The government was focusing on developing pilgrimage centres and other unexplored regions as tourist centres, by providing increased infrastructure facilities and amenities. The Yallamma temple in Saundatti, for example, attracts over 1.25 crore people every year. It needs to be developed, the Minister said.

