March 21, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

“There is a difference between how we seek votes and how the BJP does it. While the Congress is seeking votes in the name of pro-people development and welfare programmes, the BJP is stoking passions,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a party campaign meeting in Hukkeri, which is part of Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. His daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi is rumoured to be the Congress candidate from Chikkodi.

He said that in the last 10 years, the BJP has sought votes by dividing society in the name of religion. It has been painting Muslims as enemies of the nation and Christians as conspirators who are converting the deprived communities and tribal people. It has also stoked passions through the provocative speeches of its leaders. It has sought votes in the name of issues such as anti-Pakistan sentiment, Ayodhya Ram Mandir or surgical strikes against Pakistan.

However, the Congress has sought votes in the name of establishing an equitable society through development and welfare programmes, livelihood for the poor and increased opportunities for the disadvantaged communities and security and equal opportunity for minorities, he claimed.

That is the difference between the Congress and the BJP. Party leaders and workers should spread the word among voters about such things, he said.

He asked the cadre to speak to voters about the benefits they have availed of through the guarantees of the State government.

He said that the party is yet to finalise candidates in some constituencies. However, “we should realise that we should work for the party and not for any particular candidate,” he said.

