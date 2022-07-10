BJP is pro-rich: HDK

Accusing the BJP government of looting people’s money in the name of development, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday warned that if poor people are harassed, then Sri Lanka kind of response will be seen here too.

Addressing the ‘janata mitra’ programme of the party at Dasarahalli and Abbigere here in Bengaluru, he asked people if they want political parties that create Sri Lanka kind of environment here. He accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being pro-rich.