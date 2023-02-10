BJP is not serious about Mahadayi projects, says Kumaraswamy

February 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP is not serious about Mahadayi. It is only using the project for publicity and electoral gains,” Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

Addressing a rally in Khanapur, the former Chief Minister said that the BJP is not at all serious about the Kalasa Bandori Nala projects in the Mahadayi basin. “That is why the BJP governments in Karnataka, Goa and at the Centre are not serious about the various legal issues that are acting as hindrances,” he said.

“If the triple-engine government cannot do justice to the project, who else can?,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar had confided in him that the BJP is using the Mahadayi project only for publicity. “When I raised the legal issues that are stopping the project in 2008, Mr. Shettar told me that the party was not serious about them, as it was only using the project for publicity,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

He also said that the State government has failed to release compensation to families that lost their homes in the floods of 2019 and 2020. The Chief Ministers have been announcing ₹5 lakh compensation to each such family. But not a rupee has been released to them till now, he added.

He said that the Janata Dl(S) gave the name Pancharatna to its rallies as it has planned to provide five essential things needed for the poor. They are education, health, employment, law and order and agriculture development, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that there is no point in handing over the CD case involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the CBI, as “what happened, has happened already”.

He said that the Janata Dal(S) is a factory that produced leaders across the State. “All tall leaders in the Congress and the BJP received their initial training from the Janata Dal(S). But they don’t remember that,” he said.