BJP is not making any effort to topple Congress govt. in State, says Pralhad Joshi

November 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the BJP is not making any effort to topple the Congress government in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Joshi said: “We want the Congress government to last the full five years. But if it falls on its own due to internal differences and confusions, then we can’t do anything about it.”

On the statements by BJP leaders about Congress leaders being in contact with them, Mr. Joshi said that the BJP is not at all taking any step to destabilise the government in the State. And, he has asked the party State president to warn BJP legislators and leaders against issuing any such statement on toppling the government. The issue will be raised during the core committee meeting also, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joshi said that there are a lot of differences and confusions within the government. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister themselves are creating confusion by floating stories on various posts and also power sharing among themselves.

Fake guarantees

Mr. Joshi accused the Congress of grabbing power by announcing fake guarantees.

“We want the government to give good administration. However, there is no money to run the government because of the ill-planned guarantee schemes. Some of the Congress legislators themselves are saying that there is no money for development works. In fact, a few Congress leaders approached me to get funds from the Centre for development works,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the State government has not released a single paisa for drought relief from its resources. When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, the State faced drought and he immediately released funds for drought relief without waiting for the Centre to release funds.

“Already, the funds released by the Centre under NDRF guidelines is with the State. Let them first utilise it and release funds from these resources and submit the accounts to the Centre. As per guidelines, the Centre will release money,” he said.

Welcoming the appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra as party State president, Mr. Joshi said that it has nothing to do with dynasty politics, which is being practised by the Congress. He said that Mr. Vijayendra has been chosen to lead the party in the State based on leadership parameters and his service to the party.

He said that the party will sweep the ongoing Assembly elections elsewhere in the country and it will also come back to power there. In Karnataka, the party will win over 25 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

On Kalasa Banduri Nala project, the Minister said that all steps will be taken to get clearances for the project. He said that he has also discussed contentious issues with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the steps to be taken by the government to get early clearances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.