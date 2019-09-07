BJP is not indulging in vendetta politics: Angadi

Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, has denied allegations that the BJP was involved in politics of vendetta against Congress leaders. “The investigation against allegations of financial and tax irregularities against D.K. Shivakumar are part of the routine administrative process. The BJP is not playing politics over such issues. The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department are independent agencies. Even I was raided by I-T officers when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister,” Mr. Angadi said.

He warned Congress workers and followers of Mr. Shivakumar against destroying public property during protest rallies.

“The State government is keeping an eye on such elements and will take proper action against them,” he said.

He also criticised Congress leaders for its stand on the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Congress is supporting anti-Indian elements in Kashmir. This is not acceptable. I have always maintained that anti-Indian elements should be eliminated. But the Congress tends to support them. It should evolve into a responsible opposition,” he said.

About flood relief from the centre, Mr. Angadi said it might be delayed, but it will surely come. “Karnataka is not the only State affected. The Union government is assessing all losses and looking at the possible compensation. It will arrive soon,” he said.