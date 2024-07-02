ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is not functioning as an effective Opposition party, says Yatnal

Updated - July 02, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Belagavi

I will continue my fight against the Congress, he adds

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that several Congress Ministers are engaged in gross irregularities and scams but our leaders are not speaking out against it properly.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The BJP is not functioning as an effective opposition party in Karnataka,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra are not functioning effectively against the Congress rule in Karnataka in the Assembly or on the streets,” he said.

“Several Congress Ministers are engaged in gross irregularities and scams in their departments. But our leaders are not speaking out against it properly. They should put up such a fight against the Congress that it should feel its hands are tied. But that is not happening. It is unfortunate,” he said.

“I think our party leaders are afraid of the Congress government. Some Congress leaders may have threatened them against exposing their scandals. Some Congress leaders tried to threaten me too. But I am not the one to be afraid of anyone. I made that clear,” he said.

“Now, they have stopped trying to shut my mouth. I will wait for a few days for the State government to take a clear stand against the alleged scam in the Valmiki development corporation. If nothing happens, then I will approach the courts through a Public Interest Litigation petition seeking a high-level inquiry and action against the accused,” Mr. Yatnal said.

