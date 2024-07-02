GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP is not functioning as an effective Opposition party, says Yatnal

I will continue my fight against the Congress, he adds

Updated - July 02, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that several Congress Ministers are engaged in gross irregularities and scams but our leaders are not speaking out against it properly. 

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that several Congress Ministers are engaged in gross irregularities and scams but our leaders are not speaking out against it properly.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The BJP is not functioning as an effective opposition party in Karnataka,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra are not functioning effectively against the Congress rule in Karnataka in the Assembly or on the streets,” he said.

“Several Congress Ministers are engaged in gross irregularities and scams in their departments. But our leaders are not speaking out against it properly. They should put up such a fight against the Congress that it should feel its hands are tied. But that is not happening. It is unfortunate,” he said.

“I think our party leaders are afraid of the Congress government. Some Congress leaders may have threatened them against exposing their scandals. Some Congress leaders tried to threaten me too. But I am not the one to be afraid of anyone. I made that clear,” he said.

“Now, they have stopped trying to shut my mouth. I will wait for a few days for the State government to take a clear stand against the alleged scam in the Valmiki development corporation. If nothing happens, then I will approach the courts through a Public Interest Litigation petition seeking a high-level inquiry and action against the accused,” Mr. Yatnal said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.