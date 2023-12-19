BJP is making efforts to bring funds from the Centre: Bommai

December 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Terming the meeting of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a good development, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the BJP leaders from the State are making efforts to get the necessary funds released from the Centre.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been considerate about such issues and he will consider the request from the State.

Mr. Bommai, however, did not agree with the statement by the Chief Minister about no grant being released from the Centre terming it as only a political statement.

“The Union government has released the requisite funds as per the State’s requirement. Let them release documents about funds from the Centre and we will also release documents on how much has been released. Due to the changed rules, the funds now directly get credited to the district administration. However, the State government is not ready to disclose it and, instead, it makes political statement of no grants,” he said.

Referring to the need for the release of ₹5,000 crore for the Upper Krishna Project from the State government, he said that the previous government sanctioned ₹52,000 crore for the project and the State government is required to release funds for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement. However, the government is postponing it on the pretext of court order while there is none, he added.

“Any irrigation project does not get completed in a year. It takes time. The Malaprabha Project work is going on for the last four decades. The Tungabhadra Project was initiated during the earlier government and we have completed it. This government is only trying to mislead the people,” he added.

Mr. Bommai also said that although six months have passed after the new government came to power, none has experienced any significant change. As officials have got themselves transferred by paying a price, none have any fear. The Chief Minister [Siddaramaiah] should hold review of his governance in the last six months, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that after much hype, the guarantee schemes have failed to see proper implementation. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme alone, only 35% beneficiaries have benefited, he said, emphasising the need for the government to take steps for revenue mobilisation.

Instead of levying burden on the citizens in the name of guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah should release money for development works, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that there is no fear of law in the State and female foeticide is being carried out with impunity. Handing over the case to CID will not have any impact on the perpetrators as the practice has still continued.

On the Mandya incident wherein children were made to clean a toilet pit, he asked Minister Mahadevappa to take steps to prevent recurrence of such inhuman incidents instead of just restricting his action to suspension.

Mr. Bommai said that no fear of law has resulted in increase in violation of law in many places in the State.