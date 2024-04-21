ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is making baseless allegations against Congress, says Santosh Lad

April 21, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP is making baseless allegations against the Congress that it is following minority appeasement policies, Minister Santosh Lad said on Sunday.

“Some BJP leaders are going around saying that incidents like the Hubballi murder are happening because of the appeasement policies of the State government. What does it mean? It is a completely meaningless statement. The BJP is misusing such incidents to put the blame on the Congress,” he told reporters in Vijayapura.

“Has any Congress leader made such statements that support the accused in the Hubballi case? Has the Police Department not acted in time and apprehended the accused? It seems they do not consider reflecting on such questions,” he said.

He said that the BJP is getting weaker and that its leaders know it. “That is why they have allied with several parties in various States. Why did the BJP tie up with the Janata Dal(S) in Karnataka?” he said.

“BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal goes around criticising every other leader in his party and the opposition assuming that they are incompetent and corrupt. He reserves his praise only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he considers Vishwa Guru. Mr. Yatnal is wrong on both counts,” Mr. Lad said.

