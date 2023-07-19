BJP is indulging in “goondaism” out of frustration: CM

July 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Strongly defending the action of suspending 10 BJP MLAs from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the party was indulging in “goondaism” because it was “jealous” of the Congress government walking the talk by taking measures to implement its poll promises.

“It is most uncivilised and goonda behaviour by the BJP members. They are doing this out of frustration.... People are happy with our guarantee programmes. Some women are even offering puja in my name at Dharmasthala. But only the Opposition is unhappy and jealous,” the Chief Minister told the Assembly.

In a reference to the Deputy Speaker who became the target of BJP’s attack being a Dalit, the Chief Minister said, “The BJP is anti-oppressed communities in its approach. They are also opposed to social justice besides being anti-poor. They do not believe in democracy and Constitution.” He added, “They are indulging in such a behaviour to draw the attention of people in Keshava Krupa (RSS leaders).”

Ridiculing the BJP for the delay in appointment of Leader of the Opposition, he said, “They are not even able to appoint Leader of the Opposition. Is it not being opposed to the democratic and constitutional values?”

Referring to the BJP’s allegations that IAS officers had been “reduced to clerks” by appointing them as liaison officers for leaders who attended the Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, he clarified that his government had not breached any protocol.

“We have gone by precedence. Earlier JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had appointed an IAS officer to laison with party leader Danish Ali during his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister in 2008. Similary, I myself had accepted the request by the then Union Minister Ananth Kumar to treat some of the guests attending the BJP’s national executive in Bengaluru as State guests,” he maintained.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the BJP was indulging in some or other kind of drama everyday in the legislature to deviate public attention from the fact that they are yet to appoint a Leader of the Opposition.

