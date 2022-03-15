BJP is in a state of illusion over its electoral prospects, says Siddaramaiah

In a reference to the BJP being confident of winning the next Assembly elections in the wake of the party winning elections to the four State Assemblies recently, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the BJP is in “a state of illusion’.

“People are waiting to defeat the BJP in Karnataka because they are hit by its misrule,” he remarked, while intervening during a debate in the Assembly on the State Budget.

The issue came up when BJP member K.G. Bopaiah said the Congress was bound to see devastation in Karnataka in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“It is actually the BJP which is going to see devastation in the 2023 Assembly elections. You wait and see,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told the BJP members in the House.

The Assembly also witnessed an argument between Congress members and Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy when the latter took exception to the Congress members spending more time on referring to the Budget presented by their erstwhile regime while participating in the ongoing debate on the State Budget 2022

Mr. Madhuswamy argued that the members could save time by confining their debate solely to the present Budget. This angered the Congress members who countered by saying that there was a dire need to compare the present Budget with their Budget to understand the priorities of both the dispensations.

Congress member and former speaker Ramesh Kumar maintained that a member has a right to speak on anything under the sun while debating on the State Budget as per legislature norms. Taking exception to the Minister’s view, he remarked, “It is better that you give us notes on what we must speak. We will abide by it.”