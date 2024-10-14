BJP is creating false narrative on State’s finances, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the Opposition BJP accusing it of creating a false narrative that the State has empty coffers as the Congress-led government is spending all funds on its five guarantee schemes.

He said that the government has released around ₹1,200 crore for development works in last one year for Sandur taluk.

He was addressing a gathering during the Sadhana Samavesha after laying foundation stone for various works and also inaugurating development projects worth more than ₹400 crore in Sandur taluk of Ballari district on Monday.

Accusing the BJP of spreading lies and misleading people about government coffers, Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned the crowd on how it is possible for the government to sanction ₹1,200 crore for the development of Sandur taluk, if the State is facing a funds crunch.

Mr. Siddaramaiah showered praise on party MP E. Tukaram and said that the latter has been doing exceptional work by bringing ₹1,200 crore for the development of the taluk.

“Mr. Tukaram is committed to ensuring the welfare of people and development of the constituency,” he added.

Around 12,000 houses have been constructed and distributed to the people of Sandur taluk and the credit for this housing project goes to Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Mr. Tukaram.

Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon the people of Sandur to defeat the BJP leaders and those conspiring against him and teach a befitting lesson to them by blessing the Congress candidate in the by-elections.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Mr. Tukaram obliged him and contested the Lok Sabha elections and that he has maintained cordial relations with the people of his constituency.

He reiterated that the Congress-led government in the State is the first to introduce the concept of universal income through the five guarantee schemes and the government is spending around ₹56,000 crore annually to implement the schemes.

BJP silence questioned

Mr. Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP MPs and leaders for not raising their voice against the Centre’s injustice towards the State in share of taxes.

Explaining in detail about how injustice is being meted out to the State as far as devolution of Central taxes is concerned, he said that the Union government has given ₹6,498 crore of its tax shares to the State. “We received just ₹15 from the Centre for every ₹100 contributed by the State,” he said.

He claimed that Karnataka has suffered a loss of ₹60,000 crore in the last five years.

Bagina at Narihalla

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah offered Bagina at the Narihalla Reservoir.

He laid the foundation stone for various projects, including a Multi Village Drinking Water Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹160 crore to benefit 58 villages in Sandur taluk, water distribution lines from Narihalla Reservoir to Sandur at a cost of ₹54.45 crore, 14 community bhavans at a cost of ₹10 crore, a police station at Chornur village at a cost of ₹2.58 crore and a PU college at Toranagallu village.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced a 200-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Sandur at a cost of ₹180 crore, an electricity substation at Anantapur village at an estimated cost of ₹56 crore and a bus stand in Sandur town at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi were present.

