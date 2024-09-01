GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP is committed to rooting out corruption, says Union Minister

Stating that the Congress talk on electoral bonds is childish, Pralhad Joshi asks: Did not the Congress get ₹1,600 crore through the scheme?

Published - September 01, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that while they are equally concerned about corruption charge against BJP or Janata Dal(S) leaders like H.D. Kumaraswamy, they will not be intimidated by the Congress’ empty threats.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that while they are equally concerned about corruption charge against BJP or Janata Dal(S) leaders like H.D. Kumaraswamy, they will not be intimidated by the Congress’ empty threats. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The BJP is committed to rooting out corruption from the country. It will not be intimidated by the various tactics of the Congress, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He told reporters that the Congress is resorting to giving empty threats to the BJP and Janata Dal(S) leaders, saying their involvement in scams will be exposed.

“While we are equally concerned about corruption charge against BJP leaders or Janata Dal(S) leaders like H.D. Kumaraswamy, we will not be intimidated by such empty threats,” he said.

“What has been realised through the electoral bonds is white money and we have accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of electoral bonds”Pralhad Joshi,Union Minister

He said that the comments of the Congress about electoral bonds is childish. What has been realised through the electoral bonds is white money, he said.

“We have accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of electoral bonds. However, we condemn the meaningless accusations of the Congress. Did the Congress accept donations through electoral bonds or not? Did the Congress not get ₹1,600 crore? Did parties like Trinamool Congress also not get electoral bonds donations?” he asked.

The Congress is just jealous that the BJP has got more money as it is the biggest party. Anyway, none of the donations is illegal. It is all accounted for, he said.

Some Congress members are making childish comments about the scheme without understanding it, he added.

