‘BJP is circulating edited video’

December 17, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday denied allegation by some BJP leaders that he had made a statement in the winter session of the legislature expressing his inability to fulfil poll-time promises.

“Some BJP leaders like C.N. Ashwath Narayan, C.T. Ravi and others are sharing a fudged video that implies that the Congress government is unable to fulfil its poll promises and that the promises were made only for political gains. This is false and misleading. It is nothing but a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. This is a deceptive tactic involving circulating a conveniently edited video that distorts my statements. It creates a false impression,’‘ Mr. Siddaramaiah said in Gadag on Sunday.

He further said that if the people watch the original, unaltered video, they will understand the true meaning of his remarks. “I appeal to the people not to believe the manipulated narrative,” he said.

“Such attempts to manipulate narratives by presenting distorted videos are attempts as creating misinformation that undermines the public’s right to accurate information. We urge the public to critically examine the authenticity of information that they are exposed to by such sources and reject attempts to mislead them through edited content. The focus should remain on holding political parties accountable for their actions and commitments, rather than resorting to deceptive tactics,” he said. It is clear that their entire machinery works only to spread fake news, he alleged.