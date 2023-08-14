BJP is a sinking ship in State, says Priyank Kharge in response to Yatnal’s statement

August 14, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to a statement made by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal that the Congress-led State government will fall very soon, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the BJP is a sinking ship in the State and it will not survive for more than six months.

“Take my word, the BJP in the State is going to write its obituary very soon,” Mr. Kharge said.

He was speaking to presspersons before the launch of “Janasnehi” programme at the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) office here on Monday.

He said that Mr. Yatnal should know the fact that the BJP, which is in disarray with its internal conflicts, cannot write the fortune of a grand-old party.

Mr. Kharge asked whether only BJP leaders have political skills and strategies. “The Congress has been in politics for 140 years and we too know the bedrocks and strategies of politics,” he added.

Terming the BJP central leadership as “majority manufacturing factory”, Mr. Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues tried to topple governments in many States by poaching leaders from different parties. However, unfortunately, they failed with their Operation Kamala experiment in the State this time, he said.

Mr. Kharge challenged the BJP State and central leadership to try hard with their strategies to turn the tables in the State.

Replying to a question, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP is facing growing dissent in the State, as many BJP leaders have expressed their displeasure openly while hinting that they [BJP leaders] may quit that party.