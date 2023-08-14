HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP is a sinking ship in State, says Priyank Kharge in response to Yatnal’s statement

The BJP leader [Basangouda Patil Yatnal] has said that the Congress-led State government will fall very soon

August 14, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to a statement made by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal that the Congress-led State government will fall very soon, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the BJP is a sinking ship in the State and it will not survive for more than six months.

“Take my word, the BJP in the State is going to write its obituary very soon,” Mr. Kharge said.

He was speaking to presspersons before the launch of “Janasnehi” programme at the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) office here on Monday.

He said that Mr. Yatnal should know the fact that the BJP, which is in disarray with its internal conflicts, cannot write the fortune of a grand-old party.

Mr. Kharge asked whether only BJP leaders have political skills and strategies. “The Congress has been in politics for 140 years and we too know the bedrocks and strategies of politics,” he added.

Terming the BJP central leadership as “majority manufacturing factory”, Mr. Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues tried to topple governments in many States by poaching leaders from different parties. However, unfortunately, they failed with their Operation Kamala experiment in the State this time, he said.

Mr. Kharge challenged the BJP State and central leadership to try hard with their strategies to turn the tables in the State.

Replying to a question, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP is facing growing dissent in the State, as many BJP leaders have expressed their displeasure openly while hinting that they [BJP leaders] may quit that party.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.