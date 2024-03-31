BJP is a party that plays politics over bodies: Minister

March 31, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP is a party that plays politics over bodies. The people of this country are peace loving. They will never support such politics,” Minister and Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BJP leaders are busy in dividing society on communal lines. They tend to politically benefit from any disturbance in law and order. They use the bodies of innocent victims to play politics. However, the people of this country are peace loving. They will never support such politics,” she said in Hanchinal village in Belagavi district.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is a party of the poor and deprived. It believes in creating equal opportunities. Whenever the Congress has come to power, it has strived to create equal opportunities for people of all classes. Deprived communities like SCs/STs, OBCs and minorities have got opportunities to rise and join the mainstream. The Congress is a party of peace and harmony. We value the sentiments of the people,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the State government led by Siddaramaiah has kept all its promises to the people. “However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not kept even one of his promises made to the people over the last decade. He said that he will put lakhs of rupees in the accounts of everyone. But he did not. He is helping only the rich get ultra rich. Unlike the BJP, the State government is working hard for the development of women and poor people by implementing five guarantee schemes,” she said.

The guarantee schemes are aimed at protecting the poor and middle classes who are suffering from various issues like price rise and unemployment. And, within 100 days of coming to power, the five guarantee schemes were implemented. Over 1.18 crore women are getting ₹2,000 every month. Schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti Yojana have improved their economic conditions. Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade has praised the Shakti Yojana saying that due to this, a lot of women are visiting pilgrimage centres,” she said.

“Compare this with the actions of the BJP government that kept increasing prices of fuel and food. The price of a domestic cylinder that was ₹400 increased by ₹1,200. Is the BJP talking about it,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She criticised the BJP for imposing an outsider Jagadish Shettar on the people of Belagavi. “It is strange that they could not find a suitable candidate in such a big district. Why should we support someone like Mr. Shettar who has been rejected by his own people in Hubballi? If he wins, the voters of Belagavi will have to go to Hubballi to meet him. But if Mrinal Hebbalkar wins, he will come to your house to meet you,” she said.

“Mr. Shettar has claimed Belagavi to be his Karmabhoomi. How is that possible? His contribution to the district is zero. Mr. Shettar is a selfish politician who does not know the problems of the people here. An outsider is always an outsider, but Mrinal Hebbalkar will always remain a member of your family,” she said.

She said that Mrinal Hebbalkar, her son, was a young man who is concerned about the development of Belagavi district. He has been active in politics for over a decade now. He has learnt from his association with me and other leaders. He is also involved in social work, she said.

The Hebbalkars visited the Saundatti Yallamma Temple. Member of Legislative Assembly Vishwas Vaidya, Member of Legislative Council Channaraj Hattiholi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.