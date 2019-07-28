BJP is a big ocean and attracts leaders from all parties: Kore

“Leaders from other parties joining the BJP will not pose any threat to the party,” BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore said here on Saturday.

“The BJP is a big ocean and it attracts leaders from all parties. Even I came in from a different party. There is nothing wrong in it. Anyone who accepts our ideologies is welcome,” Mr. Kore said.

According to him, the influx of such leaders will not affect the party in any way.

He said that Belagavi had produced such powerful leaders who could bring down or form governments.

“This is not new and has been going on since the former Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa’s time. We have produced good leaders. We won’t be content for just the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. One day one of our leaders will become the CM,” he said. He claimed that he had predicted several months ago that leaders from Belagavi would bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that Belagavi had several claimants to Cabinet berths and that he would request the party leadership to accommodate at least four leaders as Ministers.

“We will prove our majority. Our strength will be demonstrated on the floor of the House,” he added.