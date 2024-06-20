BJP intensifies protest against State govt.

Scores of BJP activists led by local leaders staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday accusing the State government of irregularities and corruption.

The demonstration is also a continuation of the protest against the hike in fuel rates effected by the government. Led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, city unit president L. Nagendra, and others the BJP supporters assembled at the Gandhi Square and raised slogans against the Congress government in the State.

The BJP also released a pamphlet listing a series of what it termed as irregularities pertaining to administration, transfer, appointment etc and held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responsible for it. It also accused the Congress of diverting funds meant for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds to meet its guarantee schemes and listed out a slew of programmes implemented by the BJP for the welfare of the SC/STs and OBCs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.