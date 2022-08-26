BJP insulting Tilak by placing Savarkar’s photos at Ganesh pandals: DKS

Special Correspondent August 26, 2022 22:28 IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday accused the ruling BJP of insulting freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak by placing photographs of V.D. Savarkar, icon of Hindutva, at Ganesh Chaturthi pandals.

Responding to a question, the Congress leader said, “There is some meaning if they place Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s photographs at Ganesha pandals.” During freedom movement, Tilak made the household worship of Ganesha into a public event. The BJP leaders would be downgrading their party’s principles by placing Savarkar’s photographs at Ganesh Chaturthi pandals instead, Mr. Shivakumar said.

The ruling BJP has nothing to speak about development work it had undertaken in the State and has taken a communal route to divide people ahead of next year’s elections, he claimed.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will visit Bengaluru, and meetings related to Bharat Jodo would be held on August 28 and 29. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and MP Jairam Ramesh will visit the State on September 1 and hold meetings with block level presidents, Mr. Shivakumar said.