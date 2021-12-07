BJP in total confusion on pact with JD(S): DKS

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 23:12 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said the ruling BJP is “in total confusion” on forming alliance with the Janata Dal (S) in elections to 25 seats to the Legislative Council scheduled on December 10.

Though the BJP has governments at the central and State levels, it has no confidence of winning seats in the Council elections without the support of the regional party, he said. Though the JD(S) and the BJP indulged in accusations against each other on the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently, both parties are now misleading voters by extending support to each other, Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons here.

“The alliance has become a necessity for the ruling BJP in the State. If the BJP and JD(S) fight separately, both parties will lose,” he said. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement that the BJP would go in alliance with the JD(S) indicated the ruling party’s weakness. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh were mum on it, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Noting internal confusion in the alliance between the BJP and the JD(S), Mr. Shivakumar said supporters and candidates of both parties were canvassing and conducting door-to-door campaigns separately. The JD(S) would lose ground and support base if it formed an alliance with the BJP, he added. Despite Mr. Yediyurappa’s appeal, Mr. Shivakumar said that BJP supporters would not vote for JD(S).