ADVERTISEMENT

BJP in Mysuru launches ‘Once again Modi’ campaign

February 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched ‘Once Again Modi’ campaign in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the “Once Again Modi” campaign in Mysuru on Thursday and urged the party workers to spread the development works taken up by Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the workers should specifically highlight the recent initiative of Mr. Modi to make available Bharat Rice at a subsidised rate of ₹29 per kg. Mr. Yediyurappa said it was a historic decision and would be welcomed by people from all strata of society.

He said the public should be informed that the subsidised rice was being made available to every section of society and was not something restricted to the economically weaker section of the society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP campaign is in preparation for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections and was launched in Chamaraja constituency. The campaign entails drawing on the wall, a light to the painting of a clay lamp beside the image of Mr. Modi with the slogan “Mothomme Modi” or “Once Again Modi”.

Mr. Yediyurappa also inaugurated the working committee meeting of the party’s district unit but only wished the workers and office bearers and left as he had to proceed to Suttur to take part in the Suttur Jathra. State BJP vice president M. Rajendra, former MLA L. Nagendra and other BJP office bearers and leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US