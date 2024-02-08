GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP in Mysuru launches ‘Once again Modi’ campaign

February 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched ‘Once Again Modi’ campaign in Mysuru on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched ‘Once Again Modi’ campaign in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the “Once Again Modi” campaign in Mysuru on Thursday and urged the party workers to spread the development works taken up by Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the workers should specifically highlight the recent initiative of Mr. Modi to make available Bharat Rice at a subsidised rate of ₹29 per kg. Mr. Yediyurappa said it was a historic decision and would be welcomed by people from all strata of society.

He said the public should be informed that the subsidised rice was being made available to every section of society and was not something restricted to the economically weaker section of the society.

The BJP campaign is in preparation for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections and was launched in Chamaraja constituency. The campaign entails drawing on the wall, a light to the painting of a clay lamp beside the image of Mr. Modi with the slogan “Mothomme Modi” or “Once Again Modi”.

Mr. Yediyurappa also inaugurated the working committee meeting of the party’s district unit but only wished the workers and office bearers and left as he had to proceed to Suttur to take part in the Suttur Jathra. State BJP vice president M. Rajendra, former MLA L. Nagendra and other BJP office bearers and leaders were present.

