BJP in a race to lay foundation stones ahead of elections, says Kumaraswamy

March 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed the BJP and said it did not worry about the development of the State for three years but was now on a foundation-stone laying spree ahead of the elections.

At the valedictory programme of the party’s Pancharatna Yatra in Mysuru, he said the yatra, which traversed across the State for almost 90 days, had infused strength and vitality to the party and its vision and promises had reached over three crore people.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been visiting the State frequently in recent times, he failed to make a single visit when Karnataka was reeling under floods or other natural calamities.

He alleged that 26 farmers committed suicide in North Karnataka following crop failure but Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not even call on them.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) had a mission to win 123 seats to form a government of its own and ensure that people in villages and farmers lead a dignified and respectable life. He reiterated the Pancharatna promises of ensuring free education for children in villages, free healthcare and ramping up the medical facilities at the panchayat level, housing, employment, and a scheme for farmers to ensure they get 50% of the input cost on agricultural produce.

He lashed out at both the Congress and the BJP for questioning the contribution of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to the State. He said it was to the credit of Mr. Deve Gowda that people of the south Karnataka region, including in Mandya, Tumakuru, and Hassan, receive water for irrigation. Similarly, as the Prime Minister he had released funds to the tune of over ₹15,000 crore for irrigation projects in the Krishna basin of Karnataka but it was tragic that people of the State were oblivious of it, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Referring to his tenure as the CM, Mr. Kumaraswamy said despite difficulties posed by the Congress, which was the coaltion partner, he had waived ₹20,000 crore loan of farmers. Sharing his experience of interaction with people during the yatra, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would strive to raise the dignity of farmers.

Making light of the BJP’s claims of breaching the JD(S) bastion in South Karnataka, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was confident that it would remain intact. “The JD(S) will win all the seven seats in Mandya this time as well and sweep the polls in Tumakuru, Kolar, and Hassan, besides improving its performance in Mysuru,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda and senior party leaders H.D. Revanna, G.T. Deve Gowda and C.M. Ibrahim were present.