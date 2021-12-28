BJP ignoring minorities, says Muslim forum

Kalaburagi

28 December 2021 00:28 IST

Members of the accused the BJP-led State government of neglecting the minorities.

Forum secretary Siraj Jafri addressing presspersons here on Monday alleged that the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation, Minority Commission, and Urdu Academy have been ignored under the BJP rule and not even one public representative raised his voice against the discrimination.

Mr. Jafri condemned the appointment of Deputy Commissioner as Chairman for the District Waqf Advisory Committees and slammed the government for the delay in the formation of the various committees under the Minority Welfare Department. He said that nearly 50,000 students belonging to minority communities in the State were forced to drop out of higher education institutions as the KMDC stopped loan renewals for the students under the Arivu scheme.

The forum also submitted a memorandum with the charter of demands to the Regional Commissioner.