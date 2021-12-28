Karnataka

BJP ignoring minorities, says Muslim forum

Members of the accused the BJP-led State government of neglecting the minorities.

Forum secretary Siraj Jafri addressing presspersons here on Monday alleged that the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation, Minority Commission, and Urdu Academy have been ignored under the BJP rule and not even one public representative raised his voice against the discrimination.

Mr. Jafri condemned the appointment of Deputy Commissioner as Chairman for the District Waqf Advisory Committees and slammed the government for the delay in the formation of the various committees under the Minority Welfare Department. He said that nearly 50,000 students belonging to minority communities in the State were forced to drop out of higher education institutions as the KMDC stopped loan renewals for the students under the Arivu scheme.

The forum also submitted a memorandum with the charter of demands to the Regional Commissioner.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 12:28:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-ignoring-minorities-says-muslim-forum/article38051435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY