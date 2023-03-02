‘BJP ignored partyworker who died after taking part in airport inauguration’

March 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Hassan

Former MLA and Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa has alleged that the BJP leaders neglected the family of D.G. Mallikarjun, who died during the inauguration of the airport in Shivamogga.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said the BJP leaders made a beeline for the residence of Harsha, who was murdered in Shivamogga last year. “We also feel sorry for his death. Following his death, many tall leaders of the party met his family members. But nobody bothered to pay respect to Mallikarjun and convey their condolences to his family. This shows the BJP is interested only in dividing society on communal lines”, he said. Mallikarjun, 58, a native of Sorab taluk, died while returning after attending the Shivamogga airport inauguration on Monday (February 27).

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa also wanted to know where the urgency was to inaugurate the airport when the decision had been taken to close the VISL in Bhadravati. “The closure of VISL is a conspiracy to help those into the real estate business”, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT