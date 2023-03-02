ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP ignored partyworker who died after taking part in airport inauguration’

March 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa has alleged that the BJP leaders neglected the family of D.G. Mallikarjun, who died during the inauguration of the airport in Shivamogga.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said the BJP leaders made a beeline for the residence of Harsha, who was murdered in Shivamogga last year. “We also feel sorry for his death. Following his death, many tall leaders of the party met his family members. But nobody bothered to pay respect to Mallikarjun and convey their condolences to his family. This shows the BJP is interested only in dividing society on communal lines”, he said. Mallikarjun, 58, a native of Sorab taluk, died while returning after attending the Shivamogga airport inauguration on Monday (February 27).

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa also wanted to know where the urgency was to inaugurate the airport when the decision had been taken to close the VISL in Bhadravati. “The closure of VISL is a conspiracy to help those into the real estate business”, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US