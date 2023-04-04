BJP hoping to reap benefits out of internal reservation issue

April 04, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Having made a last-minute announcement on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes community, just ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has definitely taken a big gamble and now, it is trying to make it a poll issue so as to reap electoral benefits out of it.

In the last Cabinet meeting of the present government, a decision to this effect was taken and announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with the increase in reservation for the Panchamasali and Vokkalinga communities.

Now, the BJP is planning to spread the message of “justice done to SCs community” by the present disposition by organising a mega convention of Scheduled Castes comprising of 101 castes in Hubballi, the heart of North Karnataka, which has earlier seen mega community-based conventions starting with the AHINDA (of minorities, backward classes and Dalits), which was the launching pad of Siddaramaiah as the champion of backward classes ultimately leading to his ascent to the Chief Ministerial post.

However, the BJP doesn’t want to project it as a programme of the BJP and instead, is projecting it as a thanksgiving gesture by members of the SC community.

As a result, the Scheduled Castes Okkoota (a federation of SC organisations) has taken up the responsibility of organising the event at the Nehru Stadium in Hubballi on Thursday.

When contacted, BJP State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai clarified that it is not a party programme and it has been organised by members of the community through their organisation.

However, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, State president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy reached Hubballi on Monday itself to “assist the organisers in holding the convention”.

They also clarified that it is not a party programme but that of the community members who wanted to thank the government for justice being done to the SCs community.

They even addressed a press conference on “behalf of the organisers” giving details of the convention and how many members of the 101 castes in SCs community will participate in it from across the State and the guests, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will be honoured during the convention.

It is evident that the convention is being used as a front to take forward the internal reservation issue to appease the SCs community and blaming the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) for being apathetic towards their long-pending demand.