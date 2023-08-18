HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP holds meeting of Bengaluru city MLAs to keep its flock together

S.T. Somashekar and Bhyrati Basavaraj miss the meeting

August 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the speculation on several BJP MLAs from Bengaluru getting ready to switch loyalties to the ruling Congress started gaining momentum, the BJP took to preventive measures by holding a meeting of its city MLAs under the leadership of party veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday.

Though former Ministers S.T. Somashekar and Bhyrati Basavaraj did not attend the meeting, BJP leader R. Ashok said they were in touch with the party leaders and had taken permission to skip the meeting due to other pre-occupations. 

Former Ministers Munirathna and K. Gopalaiah, who too were on the list of BJP MLAs being speculated to join the Congress, clarified that they would continue to stay in the BJP and that they would sit in the Opposition for the next five years.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the reports on some BJP MLAs getting ready to join the Congress as a conspiracy by the ruling party to divert public attention from its own MLAs rebelling against their leadership. At the same time, he said BJP leaders were in touch with the MLAs who were being speculated to join the Congress. 

He said he had brought some of the local problems that existed in the constituencies of these MLAs to the notice of the party State president so that they could be resolved. 

He accused the Congress government of indulging in a dictatorial attitude by trying to launch an offensive against those questioning its decisions. He alleged that the Congress government was targeting even the contractors who had approached the Governor and the Opposition seeking clearance of their pending bills.  “This shows that the Congress has turned the State into a police raj to create fear psychosis,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.