BJP holds meeting of backward classes in Shikaripur

February 29, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said the BJP-led NDA government offered more benefits to the backward classes of the country than what the Congress did in its 60-year rule.

Addressing a convention of backward classes organised by the Shikaripur Mandal of the BJP in Shikaripur on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa said he would challenge Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to come out with the list of benefits his government offered to the backward classes. “I am ready for a debate with the Chief Minister,” he said.

Eshwarappa also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not belong to the backward classes.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the Narendra Modi government introduced many schemes for the upliftment of the backward classes.

BJP State president and Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra inaugurated the meeting. BJP district president T.D. Megharaj, former Minister Hartal Halappa, and others were present. Sharada Appaji, who contested for Bhadravati assembly seat in the last assembly elections on the JD(S), also attended the programme.

