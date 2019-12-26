BJP holding pro-CAA rallies is not a solution, says H.K. Patil

Criticising the BJP leadership for holding rallies in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), former Minister and Congress leader H.K. Patil said on Wednesday that holding rallies was no solution to the assuaging the apprehensions and concerns of the people about these moves.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Patil said it was absurd that instead of addressing the issues raised by people across the country at various rallies and initiating steps to resolve the unrest in the country, the ruling disposition at the Centre was talking about holding rallies in support of the amendment and NRC.

The former Minister said that across the country, shocking developments were taking place because of the stubbornness of the Union government. “The issue of CAA is not a decision to be taken based on your majority [in Parliament]. It is a national issue of citizenship. Any decision in this regard should be based on consensus, not majority,” he said.

Mr. Patil also said that through the CAA, the BJP regime had thrown away the crux of the Indian Constitution. “The Constitution treats all citizens equally and does not allow discrimination on the basis of caste or religion. However, CAA allows discrimination on the basis of religion, which is condemnable,” he said.

He said as the people of the country were hurt by the move to divide them on the basis of religion, protests were being staged right from the streets to the corridors of universities. “Some of the so-called leaders of the BJP have stooped very low to support their party and are making loose comments and ridiculing the working class,” Mr. Patil said.

He urged the Prime Minister to call the representatives of protesting organisations and communities and clear their apprehensions about CAA-NRC.