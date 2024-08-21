GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP hold protests in district centres against ‘insult’ to Governor

Published - August 21, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP will hold protests at all the district centres of the State on Thursday against the insult being meted out to the Governor allegedly by Congress leaders through personal attacks.

Announcing this at a press conference here, BJP State general secretary V. Sunil Kumar said the protesters would also demand the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of the Governor granting sanction to conduct an inquiry against him over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He said all leaders of the BJP, including the members of the State core committee, State and district office-bearers, MPs, legislators, and former elected representatives would participate in the protest.

He alleged that Congress leaders during their protest against the granting of the sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister had insulted the Governor by burning his effigy. Apart from this, several leaders, including Ministers B.Z. Zameer Ahmed and Krishna Byre Gowda and MLC Ivan D’Souza had issued objectionable statements against the Governor, he said. Accusing the Congress leaders of issuing provocative statements, he urged the police to book cases against them.

Meanwhile, the BJP also sought the resignation of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, accusing him of trying to cover up the irregularities with respect to the allotment of sites by MUDA.

