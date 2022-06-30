BJP, Hindu groups stage protest in Hassan

They condemn killing of tailor in Udaipur

They condemn killing of tailor in Udaipur

Hassan district unit of the BJP and several pro-Hindutva groups took out a protest march in Hassan on Thursday condemning the recent murder of a tailor at Udaipur. Hundreds of people participated in the march that began at the Hemavathi Statue Circle and they formed a human chain at N.R.Circle, obstructing vehicular movement for sometime.

They raised slogans demanding severe punishment for the accused. Members of Archakara Sangha, Tailors’ Association, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other organisations took part in the protest. The protesters called for unity of Hindus and also demanded immediate punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

VHP leaders Sunil Kumar, Ravi Somu, Bajrang Dal leader Amit, district BJP president H.K.Suresh, former MLA H.M.Vishwanath and other BJP leaders took part in the protest.