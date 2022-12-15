BJP highlighting Mangaluru cooker blast to divert attention from voter data theft, says Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar

December 15, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP government highlighted the pressure cooker blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19 to divert attention of the people from the ‘vote gate’.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar accused the BJP of planting the blast case to exploit people’s sentiments for its political gains in the 2023 Assembly elections and hush up lapses in the administration.

“Is it an act of terror like in Mumbai, Delhi, Pulwama or Jammu-Kashmir?”

“The BJP government has no significant achievement to showcase to voters. By projecting the blast in a big way, the government wants to steal votes... Whom do you called a terrorist? What was shown on TV? What was shown in the media....nothing,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

“The BJP government claimed it was a cooker blast. Where was the cooker? Where did the terrorist come from? You planted it and the DIG visited the spot with great urgency. It (the cooker blast case) was an attempt to divert the attention from vote-gate (deletion of names from the electoral rolls in Bengaluru). You think people are fools? Today, you are raking up the sentiments of voters for electoral gains,” alleged Mr. Shivakumar.

A day after the incident, Karnataka DIG and IGP Praveen Sood announced that it was not an accident but an ‘act of terror’.

On November 30, NIA took over the investigation from the Mangaluru police.

The cooker blast took place in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru. Mohammed Shariq, who was carrying the cooker containing explosive substances, and autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojari were injured. NIA sleuths have questioned Shariq.

Delay of polls to local bodies

Mr. Shivakumar accused the BJP government of postponing elections to local bodies because it has no trust in the electorate and democracy, and fears defeat.

On December 14the High Court of Karnataka imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on the Karnataka Government for ‘delaying’ panchayat elections.

The KPCC chief alleged that the BJP has been playing with the sentiments of the people to beat anti-incumbency against the State government. “Why are you (government) scared of conducting elections to zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike?”

“The BJP is counting the days, and it will remain in power only for the next 100 days (elections to the legislative Assembly are scheduled in April-May),” he said.

Citing the results of surveys conducted by the Congress at different levels and during various periods, Mr. Shivakumar claimed that his party would win 135 seats while the BJP would win 60. “The electorate is fed up with rampant corruption in the administration, unemployment and spiralling prices of essential commodities,” he said.

