BJP high command will decide action against A.H. Vishwanath: Karnataka CM

The MLC had demanded change of leadership in Karnataka considering the advancing age of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who is 78

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP high command will decide what action is to be taken against MLC A.H. Vishwanath for demanding change in leadership in Karnataka considering Mr. Yediyurappa’s age and alleged interference in the affairs of the government by his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Responding to a query on Mr. Vishwanath’s demand for change of leadership, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “I will not comment…The party high command will decide what kind of action is to be taken against the MLC.”

The Chief Minister said there was no dissident activity in the BJP. “One or two (MLAs) are speaking against me. More than 60 MLAs met BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Thursday and held discussions. No Cabinet minister has indulged in dissident activity. We are focusing on development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he would hold a video conference with deputy commissioners of 20 districts of north and south Karnataka on June 19 to assess the flood situation. "We will discuss what precautions are to be taken in areas that are prone to floods,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra would be visiting Karnataka on June 19 to discuss issues related to release of water from dams by the neighbouring State during the monsoon.

On unlocking more activities, the Chief Minister would be chairing a meeting on June 19 to take a decision. The government has imposed a lockdown till 6 a.m. on June 21.