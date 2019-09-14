BJP high command upset with CM, Vijayendra over transfers

The Bharatiya Janata Party high command is said to be upset with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over a slew of transfer of officials in the State and allegations of his son B.Y. Vijayendra’s involvement in it. The high command has been keeping a keen eye on transfers in the State, sources in the party said.

Complaint to Shah

The high command has especially been examining transfers that were notified but kept in abeyance to accommodate the old officials back to their postings. Sources in the BJP said an anti-corruption activist had written to party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining that the transfer of a key official in one of Bengaluru’s civic agencies was kept in abeyance and reversed within a day.

‘Major scam’

The complaint alleged there was a “major scam” in the agency and the officer was reinstated within a day after he paid bribe. This complaint in particular has created a flutter, sources claimed. “The party high command is very keen on its anti-corruption plank across the country and will not tolerate corruption,” a party strategist said.

Several within the party have reportedly complained that the Chief Minister’s son had emerged as a key man in transfers of officials in the government, leading to him reportedly being reprimanded.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also alleged multiple times that the Chief Minister’s son had emerged as a key player in transfers and had warned Mr. Yediyurappa that he may have to pay for it if he did not control his son.

Responding to these reports Mr. Vijayendra released an official statement on Twitter recently denying allegations of his interference in transfers.

“Some vested interests unable to bear my political growth are indulging in a systematic campaign against me. Instead of supporting the Chief Minister as he fights devastation caused by floods in the State, they are indulging in false propaganda to tarnish the image of the government,” he said.