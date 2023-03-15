BJP high command steps in to pacify Somanna; Amit Shah gives audience

March 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after speculations of defection, denials, and expression of disgruntlement by senior party leader V. Somanna, the BJP high command stepped in on Wednesday to diffuse the crisis. In a clear attempt to placate the disgruntled senior leader, he was reportedly invited to New Delhi and given an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night.

However, the outcome of the meeting is unknown. Mr. Somanna did not speak to the media after meeting Mr. Shah. “It was a brief 10 minute meeting coordinated by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, who was also present during the meeting,” said a senior party leader from the State.

One of the key demands of Mr. Somanna has been party tickets to both himself and his son Arun Somanna, in the constituencies of their choice. The party is not willing to give two tickets to a family, sources said. However, a section of the party high command has now tried to placate him with an offer to rehabilitate his son in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, probably from Tumakuru, sources said. Whether these negotiations have been fruitful is yet to be seen.

Soured relations with BSY

Given his soured relationship with B.S. Yediyurappa, who has not made any attempts to placate Mr. Somanna till now, and his direct attack on the former Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, the faction opposed to Mr. Yediyurappa within the party has now cosied up to Mr. Somanna over the last few days, sources said.

On Wednesday, speaking in New Delhi and earlier in Bengaluru, Mr. Somanna said that he respected Mr. Yediyurappa, but also expressed displeasure over how he was being treated by the former Chief Minister. He, however, refused to comment on Mr. Vijayendra and said he was a senior leader in his 70s, while the latter was still a “young boy.”