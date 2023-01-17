BJP high command prepares road map for poll preparations in Karnataka

January 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP Central leadership is believed to have created a road map for the party’s preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka in consultation with prominent State leaders who attended the national executive in New Delhi.

Sources in the party said that contours of the road map took shape at a high level meeting held by the party’s key strategist Amit Shah with veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Shah to be here again

Mr. Shah, who initiated the process of the party’s strategic preparations on ground from the Vokkaliga heartland in Old Mysore region, is expected to visit the State again this month-end to review the implementation of various strategic measures suggested by him.

The party central leadership is said to be keen that its State unit goes ahead with poll preparations in a systematic and strategic manner to retain power as none of the ruling parties have won the elections in the last 37 years in Karnataka. The party central leaders are believed to be closely monitoring the strategies being adopted by the Opposition Congress that roped in AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to announce the pre-poll promise of providing ₹2,000 a month to women heads of households.

According to sources, the BJP high command is not leaving anything to chance and has adopted a multi-pronged approach of micro-management at the grassroot level through strengthening of booth committees and grassroots level and pushing through its Hindutva ideology at the macro level. This is in addition to the efforts towards wooing various communities through social engineering of revising reservation status and its time-tested strategy of wooing leaders from other parties.

Rath yatras in four directions

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the party would take out rath yatras from all the four directions in the State soon after the Budget session of the State legislature. According to him, details of the programme are yet to be worked out.

The party has been preparing for these rath yatras which are part of the efforts to create awareness about the performance of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the BJP government at the State besides measures being taken to implement the party’s core ideology.