BJP hiding bitcoin scam by dragging in my deceased son’s name: Siddaramaiah

18 November 2021 23:58 IST

‘Bommai should order probe by a Supreme Court judge into bitcoin scam’

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the State unit of the BJP was trying to hide their corruption in the bitcoin scam by dragging the name of his deceased son.

“The BJP Karnataka is trying to get personal to pursue their dirty agenda in politics,” he said on Twitter. The former Chief Minister demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai order a probe into the scam by a judge of the Supreme Court and include the period of the Congress Government’s term. The BJP Karnataka has alleged that his late son Rakesh was seen with Sri Krishna’s friend Hemant Muddappa in a photo. “Then how can we interpret the photo of Narendra Modi with Nirav Modi during 2018 World Economic Forum?” Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded to know, attaching a photograph of the Prime Minister and Mr. Nirav Modi.

“It is alleged that an important BJP leader of the State had received bitcoins as quid pro quo for mediating the release of Hemath Muddappa when he was arrested with Sri Krishna. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel may know who that leader is,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

