‘BJP hatched conspiracy to disgrace AICC president by defeating Congress in his home State’

May 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge Priyank Kharge has said that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to defeat the Congress in the AICC president’s home State and humiliate him.

“The BJP hatched the conspiracy to defeat the Congress in Karnataka and disgrace AICC president in his home State. But the people defeated the conspiracy by supporting the bhumi putra [son of the soil] and sent a clear message to the conspirators,” Priyank Kharge said.

He was addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Tuesday to felicitate him and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil who visited their home district [Kalaburagi] for the first time after being inducted into the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

“In addition to the five guarantees that the Congress had given to the people in the run-up to Assembly elections, I had given them my ‘guarantee’ to make Kalaburagi district corruption-free. The process of fulfilling my ‘guarantee’ has already taken off. In response to my letters, the Chief Minister has ordered inquiries into all the irregularities and misappropriation of funds in KKRDB [Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board]. We will bring all culprits to book,” Priyank Kharge said.

Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil said that the Congress defeated the BJP and has come to power because of the people’s blessings and the hard work of the party workers. He also made it clear that all the five guarantees given by the party in the run-up to the elections will be fulfilled.

“We are committed to giving pro-people and pro-development governance. The five guarantees given by the Congress will be fulfilled and there can be no doubt about it,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministers were brought to the city in an open vehicle in a procession from Kalaburagi Airport.

District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar, MLAs B.R. Patil, Kaneez Fatima, M.Y. Patil and Allamprabhu Patil, party leaders Tippannappa Kamakanur, Revunaik Belamagai, Subhash Rathod, Shivanand Patil, Sharanu Modi, Neelakant Mulage and others were present.

