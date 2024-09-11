BJP has to wait for four more Deepavalis for Congress govt. to fall: Madhu Bangarappa

Mocking at BJP leaders for their prophecy about the Congress government in Karnataka falling after Deepavali, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa has said that BJP leaders will have to wait for four more Deepavalis for the government to collapse.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Wednesday, Mr. Bangarappa said that the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) are frightened because of the good work of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and that is why they are indulging in such canards.

He said that the BJP leaders also knew that Siddaramaiah has had no role in the MUDA scam. The courts will uphold the truth, he added.

The Minister said that the BJP has never come to power in Karnataka on its own. “The BJP leaders are afraid of a strong government and so they talk of toppling it. They are known by the nickname Bombay Boys. Does Karnataka need such a party to rule again?” he asked.

On teachers agitation, he said that while teachers have the right to protest, their absence should not trouble students. They should ensure that students are taught continuously.

“If any teacher indulges in activities of organisations without first discharging his duties properly, action will be taken against him,” he said.