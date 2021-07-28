BJP has set situation right by appointing Bommai, says seer

It is true that Veerashaiva Lingayats were upset at the removal of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister. However, the BJP national leadership has set the situation right by appointing Basavaraj Bommai, another Veerashaiva Lingayat leader, Sri Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwar Shivacharya Swamiji of Rambhapuri Peetha said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“The Veerashaiva Lingayat community, which forms a majority of the population, was unhappy that a much-loved Chief Minister was removed. But now, the BJP has corrected its mistake by appointing another leader from the same community,’’ he said.

He was speaking at the Hukkeri Mutt in Belagavi. Mr. Basavraj Bommai is educated and has wide experience in different departments. There are no allegations against him and he has proven to be a good administrator and a wise politician, the seer said.

There were three-four candidates for the post of Chief Minister. But the BJP chose Mr. Bommai. In choosing him, the BJP has proven that it is a party with a long-term vision, he said. It is also significant that the new Chief Minister was chosen unanimously, the seer said.

“The new Chief Minister called me to seek my blessings. I hope that he strives for the all-round development of the State. He should implement the long-term plans that were drawn up by Mr. Yediyurappa and develop all parts of the State in a balanced manner,” he said.

He demanded that the government shift offices to the Suvarna Soudha and hold the Assembly session in Belagavi. He urged MLAs from North Karnataka to support the new Chief Minister.