BJP has resolved the Mahadayi issue, while Cong. and JD(S) were fooling people: Amit Shah

January 28, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP government at the Centre has resolved the Mahadayi river water issue and cleared the project plan by Karnataka, which will benefit farmers in several districts, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, said on Saturday.

He was speaking in the saffron party’s Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally at Mugat Khan Hubballi village near Kittur in Belagavi district. The Union government recently cleared the detailed project report of the Kalasa and Banduri nala diversion schemes, in the Mahadayi basin. In the DPR, however, they are cited as drinking water projects and not irrigation projects.

Coming down heavily on the Congress and the JD(S), he said the two parties have been “fooling the people and farmers of Karnataka for decades” in the name of Mahadayi. “But they did nothing to provide the Mahadayi waters to the people. On the one hand, the Congress leaders kept promising to the people here that they will implement the project, but on the other it announced in its manifesto in Goa that the project will not be allowed,” he said.

“However, the BJP has kept its promise to the people. We have resolved the issue by clearing the confusion in both the riparian States. We have done this so that the Mahadayi waters will benefit innumerable farmers in several districts of Karnataka,’‘ he said.

In his opening remarks, he recalled several local icons and deities. He remembered Alur Venkat Rao, Karnataka State unification activist, by calling him “an associate” of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar. “Mr. Rao had extended great help to Veer Savarkar in his freedom movement,’‘ Mr. Shah said. He congratulated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for unveiling the portrait of V.D. Savarkar in the Suvarna Soudha.

Mr. Shah announced that the Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally was the beginning of the BJP’s electoral campaign in Karnataka. “This rally is our battle bugle call for elections. This is just to remind you that you have bring back the BJP with full majority,’‘ he said.

On Congress and JD(S)

“The people of Karnataka have two options before them, on one side are the Congress and the JD(S), which are the parties that are based on corruption and nepotism, and on the other side is the BJP, which is a group of patriots who are working to take India to the forefront of the world,” he said.

The JD(S), he argued, is a family-based party that tries to tie up with the Congress and come to power even if it wins only 20-30 seats. “The people of Karnataka should realise that every vote given to the JD(S) is a vote that will benefit the Congress,’‘ he said.

Jarkiholi not seen

BJP MLA Mahantesh Dodagoudar, Mr. Bommai, and other leaders were present. However, Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister, was conspicuous by his absence.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shah held a massive road show in Kundagol of Dharwad district, a constituency presently represented by Kusumavati Shivalli of the Congress.