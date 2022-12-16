BJP has only corruption and scams to its credit, says Siddaramaiah

December 16, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Accusing the BJP-led State government of indulging in corruption, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the BJP leaders had only corruption and scams to their credit and should go before the voters to seek votes on the basis of same.

Addressing a mega convention of the Congress at Koppal on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The BJP-led government has delivered only corruption, and it should go to the voters highlighting the corruption and scams of its leaders. BJP national president J.P. Nadda who has declared the BJP-led government as corruption-free, should know that the BJP government in Karnataka has done nothing but delivered only corruption”.

The former Chief Minister accused the ‘double engine’ government of the BJP of not making any sincere effort to resolve the Koppal Lift Irrigation Scheme by bringing Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra government to the discussion table.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that attempts were made by the then Congress-led government to amicably resolve the inter-State Mahadayi river water row, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to respond to the issue. When the all-party delegation from Karnataka met Mr. Modi, he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) had brought to the PM’s notice about the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s intervention in resolving inter-State river disputes amicably, he said.

“The people of the State have realised that the BJP-led State government has become a den of corruption and it is nothing but a “40% commission government”, he said.

Listing out the various welfare schemes introduced by the then Congress-led UPA government at Centre, Mr. Siddaramah sought to know why Anna Bhagya scheme, which was introduced to provide rice at affordable prices to the poor, was not implemented in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh states.

Reiterating the contributions of the then Congress-led government for the irrigation projects , Mr. Siddaramaiah said that nearly Rs 56,000 crore was allocated for projects such as-Upper Krishna Project, Mahadayi, Cauvery basin. He claimed that the BJP government had gone back on its word to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crores for irrigation projects in the State. Out of the 600 promises made by the BJP during 2018 assembly elections, merely 25 of them had been fulfilled so far whereas the Congress had fulfilled 165 against the 167 promises made during 2013 assembly elections, Mr.Siddaramaiah said.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr.Siddaramaiah called Mr.Bommai as an “incapable” person and also a ‘puppet’ dancing to the tunes of central leaders and RSS. The BJP MPs in the State were afraind of speaking straight to their national leaders and consequently had failed to bring adequate funds to the State, he said.

Mr.Siddaramaiah also wished Congress legislator Amaregowda Biayyapur, who is celebrating his 61st birthday, lauding the efforts of Mr. Bayyapur, said that he was committed for the comprehensive development of the region and he has made sincere efforts to bring adequate funds for the development of Kushtagi in Koppal district and Lingsugur in Raichur district.

My loss in Koppal probably led to CM’s post

Addressing the Congress party workers at Koppal, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his loss in Koppal Parliamentary election way back in 1991, while wishing Amaregouda Bayyapur.

“I became acquainted with Mr. Bayyapur during 1991 parliamentary elections when I contested from Koppal. I lost because of the sympathy wave in the backdrop of assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Probably my loss in parliamentary election worked in my favour and I subsequently went on to become chief minister”, he said.

Recalling the love and affection shown towards him Mr. Siddaramaiah said that although he was from Mysuru, people of Koppal had welcomed him and supported him.

Referring to the plea by some on him contesting from Kushtagi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he would humbly submit before them that he would not contest from Kushtagi constituency and appealed to the people to support Mr. Bayyapur.