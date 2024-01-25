BJP has not built a single dam for farmers’ needs, says CM

January 25, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he will not speak against the saffron party if it showed any example of the governments headed by the BJP in the country building reservoirs extending irrigation benefits to farmers.

Addressing the party workers’ convention at Virajpet in Kodagu, he said the BJP questions the contributions and achievements of the Congress party and claimed that it was the Congress that built dams in the country. “The BJP has not built one dam in the country. I challenge the BJP to show me one example of the dam constructed by it.”

Stating that many associated with the Congress sacrificed their lives to secure independence, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress fought staunchly for freedom from the British and many of its leaders were imprisoned during the freedom movement. “Though RSS was founded in 1925, none of their members took part in the freedom struggle,” he maintained.

Hitting out at MP Ananthkumar Hegde over his reported remarks against the Constitution, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress has taken up the cause of safeguarding the Constitution. “None in the BJP opposed Mr. Hegde’s statements. This shows the BJP is anti-constitution.”

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim on “ache din”, the Chief Minister asked where are the jobs promised by Mr. Modi. If Mr. Modi’s statement that two crore jobs will be generated in each year is to be believed, then there must be about 20 crore jobs in the country. “Where are the jobs,” Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

Lashing out at Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the MP of not making efforts to apprise the Centre to get drought relief for the State. Other BJP MPs from the state too failed to draw the Centre’s attention and get relief, he alleged.

The Chief Minister thanked the Congress workers and the people of Kodagu for electing the Congress in Virajpet and Madikeri constituencies. A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda were elected from Virajpet and Madikeri respectively defeating the long-time BJP MLAs.

“Both (Ponnanna and Gowda) are for the development of Kodagu, and will take everyone into confidence,” the Chief Minister said in his address.

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Urban Development Minister Suresh, Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda, and other leaders were present.