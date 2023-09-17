ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP has not appointed Oppn. Leader yet as a party nominee may become CM after January 2024’

September 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Complaints by Congress leaders are part of a ploy to unseat Siddaramaiah,, says Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is senior BJP leader and MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There will be a big political change in Karnataka after January 2024 and the BJP may form the government in the State, BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“I think that the BJP central leadership has not appointed a Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka probably because a BJP leader may become the Chief Minister. Why is that not possible?” Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

To a query, he denied the possibility of disgruntled Congress MLAs staying in touch with BJP leadership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Complaints by some Congress leaders and legislators against the State government are part of a conspiracy to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They are speaking out not because they are supported by the BJP, but by some leaders inside the Congress,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“Why is senior leader B.K. Hariprasad criticising the Chief Minister? Who is supporting him? I think the Chief Minister in waiting is supporting him. There is no other reason that explains such behaviour,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US