‘BJP has not appointed Oppn. Leader yet as a party nominee may become CM after January 2024’

September 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

There will be a big political change in Karnataka after January 2024 and the BJP may form the government in the State, BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“I think that the BJP central leadership has not appointed a Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka probably because a BJP leader may become the Chief Minister. Why is that not possible?” Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

To a query, he denied the possibility of disgruntled Congress MLAs staying in touch with BJP leadership.

“Complaints by some Congress leaders and legislators against the State government are part of a conspiracy to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They are speaking out not because they are supported by the BJP, but by some leaders inside the Congress,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“Why is senior leader B.K. Hariprasad criticising the Chief Minister? Who is supporting him? I think the Chief Minister in waiting is supporting him. There is no other reason that explains such behaviour,” he said.

