HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘BJP has not appointed Oppn. Leader yet as a party nominee may become CM after January 2024’

Complaints by Congress leaders are part of a ploy to unseat Siddaramaiah,, says Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

September 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is senior BJP leader and MLA

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is senior BJP leader and MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There will be a big political change in Karnataka after January 2024 and the BJP may form the government in the State, BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“I think that the BJP central leadership has not appointed a Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka probably because a BJP leader may become the Chief Minister. Why is that not possible?” Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

To a query, he denied the possibility of disgruntled Congress MLAs staying in touch with BJP leadership.

“Complaints by some Congress leaders and legislators against the State government are part of a conspiracy to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They are speaking out not because they are supported by the BJP, but by some leaders inside the Congress,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“Why is senior leader B.K. Hariprasad criticising the Chief Minister? Who is supporting him? I think the Chief Minister in waiting is supporting him. There is no other reason that explains such behaviour,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.