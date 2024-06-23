ADVERTISEMENT

BJP has no right to protest on fuel price hike, says Yathindra

Published - June 23, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yathindra Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC, has said the BJP has no moral right to protest against the recent hike in prices of fuel by the State government.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Yathindra recalled that it was the BJP-led government at the Centre that had increased the prices of petrol and diesel. The prices that had been brought down for the sake of elections had been increased by the State government, he said.

The prices of petrol and diesel had now been increased for the benefit of the State’s financial health. “But, BJP has no moral right to protest against the hike in fuel prices,” he said.

Fielding queries on the possibility of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s entry into the poll fray from Channapatna for the impending byelections, Mr. Yathindra said he was not aware about such a possibility as he had no knowledge of the “ground realities” of Channapatna’s political situation. However, the party leaders will consult the local leaders and workers and choose a suitable candidate for the byelections.

Reacting to the arrest of Suraj Revanna, JD(S) MLC, in connection with a sexual abuse case booked against him, Mr. Yathindra expressed confidence that the police will conduct an impartial probe in the matter. “The police will conduct an inquiry and the guilty will be punished if wrong-doing is established,” he said.

