BJP has no leaders in State to face elections, says DKS

March 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Hassan

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has opined that the BJP lacked credible faces in the State to lead the party.

Speaking to media in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Earlier, the party’s national leaders said the party would go to polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Now, they want the people to vote with faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B.S .Yediyurappa. The party has no leaders in the State, and central leaders cannot lead the party ahead of elections,”, he said.

He alleged that the BJP had the habit of making use of leaders and ignoring them later. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Yediyurappa. But why did the party make him resign as CM?”, he wanted to know.

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s allegation that the Congress insulted Lingayat leaders S. Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil, Mr. Shivakumar asked the BJP leaders to reflect on how the party treated Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and other senior leaders.

“The Congress never insulted Nijalingappa. Veerandra Patil was removed as CM because of health issues. I accompanied then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to the hospital to inquire about the health of Veerandra Patil.As he was not in a position to recover, the party took a decision to appoint a new CM. However, the party gave opportunities for his family members”, he said.

In response to the State government employees’ protest, Mr. Shivakumar stated that if the Congress were elected, it would implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. It was the Congress party that implemented the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations. “The Congress has always responded to the demands of government employees,” he said.

In response to a question, Mr. Shivakumar stated that the party was in contact with a few prominent JD(S) leaders in Hassan district.

The KPCC president was in Hassan district to address Praja Dhwani rallies. Addressing a rally in Holenarsipur on Tuesday evening, Mr. Shivakumar appealed to people to give him a chance to become Chief Minister. “You have supported H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda. Give a chance to Mr. Shivakumar as well”, he requested.

Senior leaders of the party including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayana, former Minister H.M. Revanna, Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh and others accompanied him.